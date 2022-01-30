Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,979 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

