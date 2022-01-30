Beyond Finance (BYN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

