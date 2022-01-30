BiblePay (BBP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $279,701.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $241,532.72 and approximately $279,701.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

