BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BIDR

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

