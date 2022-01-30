BiFi (BIFI) Hits Market Cap of $6.95 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, BiFi has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $54,576.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00177421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00027673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00074878 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00368853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

