BiFi Market Cap Hits $7.32 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BiFi has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $56,797.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00186172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00029056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00072927 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00383333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.