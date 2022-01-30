Bigbom Trading 4% Lower This Week (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Bigbom coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $110,568.83 and approximately $54,834.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Bigbom is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

