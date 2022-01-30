BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Equities analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post sales of $62.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.94 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $43.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $216.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.29 million to $285.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.