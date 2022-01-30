Binemon Market Capitalization Tops $6.30 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Binemon has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

