Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,418.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $42,328.80 and $2,418.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.