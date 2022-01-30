Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 25.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BFRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

BFRI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 1,093,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01. Biofrontera has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.