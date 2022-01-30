Bionic (BNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $23,685.62

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Bionic has traded up 46% against the dollar. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a market capitalization of $23,685.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00259443 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007357 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.18 or 0.01136760 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About Bionic

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

