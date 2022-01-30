Birdchain (BIRD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $99,272.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $193,864.76 and approximately $99,272.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108213 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

