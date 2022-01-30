Bismuth Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $304.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002168 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

