Bistroo (BIST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,060.00

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $23,060.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bistroo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Bistroo Coin Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bistroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bistroo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.