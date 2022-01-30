Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Reaches $35.26 on Top Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 53.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $15.87 million and $194,709.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $35.26 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

