Bitblocks Market Capitalization Hits $100,327.76 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $100,327.76 and approximately $332.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,024.48 or 1.00066565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020593 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00504902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

