Bitcloud Price Up 6% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $87,874.24 and approximately $82.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,036.22 or 0.99768854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00071862 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00247438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00158987 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.12 or 0.00312441 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,415,628 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

