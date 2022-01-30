Bitcoin 2 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153.00 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $13.00 million and $153.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

