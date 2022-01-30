Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,514.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $415,127.38 and $5,514.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00281445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.