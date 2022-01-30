Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $108.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $28,466.58 and $108.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

