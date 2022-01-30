Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $30,809.59 and approximately $133.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars.

