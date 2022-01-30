Bitcoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00015481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002834 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008435 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 175,753 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

