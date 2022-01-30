Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $68.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00250188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00106681 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001949 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.