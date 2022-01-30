Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $91.04 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and $82.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $91.04 or 0.00239631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.03 or 0.00781788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,965,858 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.