BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Cap of $362,167.33 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $362,167.33 and approximately $1,827.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,346,918 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,464 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

