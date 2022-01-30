BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $6.68 million and $511,092.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00245330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00106793 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,811,196,137 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.