Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,704. The company has a market capitalization of $654.06 million and a PE ratio of -335.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Bitfarms by 59.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

BITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.