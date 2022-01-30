BitRewards Hits Market Cap of $34,023.98 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitRewards has a total market cap of $34,023.98 and $49.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitRewards Profile

BIT is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

