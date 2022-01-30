BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $91,040.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00122434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008641 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006112 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004121 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002296 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003971 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

