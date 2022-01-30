BitWhite Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $98,492.57 and approximately $29,653.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

