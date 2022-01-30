BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

BJRI stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $709.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

