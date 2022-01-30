BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 127,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,964. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $167,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

