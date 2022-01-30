BlackRock Inc. Acquires 48,114 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.04% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $189,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 338,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $62.22 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

