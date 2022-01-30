BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.35% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $193,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

