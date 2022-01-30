BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.46% of Inari Medical worth $180,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,329,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Inari Medical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Inari Medical by 186,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inari Medical by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $575,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,500 shares of company stock worth $13,784,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

