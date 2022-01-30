BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.84% of Southside Bancshares worth $183,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SBSI stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.