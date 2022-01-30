BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,611 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $191,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $5,966,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $3,056,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

