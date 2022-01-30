BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,331,680 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.39% of BioLife Solutions worth $178,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 201,959 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,099 shares of company stock worth $8,551,525. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

