BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.71% of National Beverage worth $181,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ opened at $43.25 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.