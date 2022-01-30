BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,586 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.64% of Universal worth $186,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 862,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

