BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,324,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.38% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $183,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.