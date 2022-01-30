BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.64% of Astec Industries worth $191,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Astec Industries by 43.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $63.09 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

