BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $186,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

