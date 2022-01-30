BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.74% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $177,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 87,529 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.