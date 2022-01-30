BlackRock Inc. Has $179.22 Million Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,215,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.90% of MFA Financial worth $179,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.67. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

