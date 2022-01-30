BlackRock Inc. Has $180.27 Million Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,051 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.43% of Safehold worth $180,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 13.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 227,876 shares of company stock worth $16,436,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

