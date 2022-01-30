BlackRock Inc. Has $180.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,320,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,721 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.35% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $180,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $1,274,000.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

