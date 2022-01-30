BlackRock Inc. Has $181.61 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.74% of LendingTree worth $181,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

