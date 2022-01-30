BlackRock Inc. Has $182.83 Million Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of WesBanco worth $182,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,680,000 after buying an additional 108,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,127,000 after buying an additional 299,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,699,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,725,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 656,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.